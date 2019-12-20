WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview the Crossroads Classic
Indiana head coach Archie Miller and forwards Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis talked to the media Friday about Saturday's Crossroad Classic matchup with Notre Dame in Indianapolis.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis
