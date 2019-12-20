News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 12:46:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview the Crossroads Classic

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana head coach Archie Miller and forwards Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis talked to the media Friday about Saturday's Crossroad Classic matchup with Notre Dame in Indianapolis.

Hear what they had to say in the videos below.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Archie Miller

Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}