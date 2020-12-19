 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 19th
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-19 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 19th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

New Jersey three-star athlete talks offer from Hoosiers

WATCH: Archie Miller talks Crossroads Classic, playing through COVID

Indiana among schools prioritizing 2022 wing Masai Troutman

Rivals Reaction: National recruiting experts on Indiana's 2021 Class

Know Your Opponent: Butler

WATCH: Race Thompson, Armaan Franklin discuss Butler, non-conference play

Tom Allen focused on closing out season, not rushing to replace Wommack

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Evolution of Armaan Franklin's two-way game makes him a key piece for IU basketball-- Indy Star

After 10 years, has Crossroads Classic run its course?-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS ACCEPT DAILY GRIND REQUIRED TO PLAY DURING PANDEMIC-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana vs. Butler: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry

Each week is a new test for IU men’s basketball due to COVID-19 pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana’s Crossroads matchup with shorthanded Butler presents vital opportunity-- The Hoosier Network

DIPRIMIO NOTES: IU Ready to Find Out Bowl Plans-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

