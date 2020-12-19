TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 19th

The Hoosier Daily: December 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
New Jersey three-star athlete talks offer from Hoosiers
WATCH: Archie Miller talks Crossroads Classic, playing through COVID
Indiana among schools prioritizing 2022 wing Masai Troutman
Rivals Reaction: National recruiting experts on Indiana's 2021 Class
WATCH: Race Thompson, Armaan Franklin discuss Butler, non-conference play
Tom Allen focused on closing out season, not rushing to replace Wommack
Tweets of the Day
🗣 Battle in the Circle City.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 19, 2020
Tomorrow. 11:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Q7SOT2r4Jk
Love each other.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) December 18, 2020
Appreciate the support, Governor + First Lady Holcomb! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/CDV3nVsMUG
I don't know how important this kind of projection is but there are three IU logos on it and make of it what you will. #iufb https://t.co/TrcDhnJOZ7— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 18, 2020
It is a final and it is a Class5A Florida State title for former #iufb standout Van Waiters, #iufb prospect @EarlLittleJr1 and American Heritage. American Heritage knocks off Rickards 24-6 and claims first crown since 2017 and the fifth in program history.#iufb— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) December 19, 2020
Officially a Hoosier 🤝🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xg1zJsh7Tv— David Holloman (@Dhollo33__David) December 19, 2020
Carson Steele, the 2020 Mr. Football for the state of Indiana, has a preferred walk-on opportunity from Indiana #iufb https://t.co/pB0elgHjXy— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) December 18, 2020
Headlines
Evolution of Armaan Franklin's two-way game makes him a key piece for IU basketball-- Indy Star
After 10 years, has Crossroads Classic run its course?-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS ACCEPT DAILY GRIND REQUIRED TO PLAY DURING PANDEMIC-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana vs. Butler: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
Each week is a new test for IU men’s basketball due to COVID-19 pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s Crossroads matchup with shorthanded Butler presents vital opportunity-- The Hoosier Network
DIPRIMIO NOTES: IU Ready to Find Out Bowl Plans-- IU Athletics
----
