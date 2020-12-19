TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 19th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Love each other. Appreciate the support, Governor + First Lady Holcomb! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/CDV3nVsMUG

I don't know how important this kind of projection is but there are three IU logos on it and make of it what you will. #iufb https://t.co/TrcDhnJOZ7

It is a final and it is a Class5A Florida State title for former #iufb standout Van Waiters, #iufb prospect @EarlLittleJr1 and American Heritage. American Heritage knocks off Rickards 24-6 and claims first crown since 2017 and the fifth in program history. #iufb

Carson Steele, the 2020 Mr. Football for the state of Indiana, has a preferred walk-on opportunity from Indiana #iufb https://t.co/pB0elgHjXy

Each week is a new test for IU men’s basketball due to COVID-19 pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana vs. Butler: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry

After 10 years, has Crossroads Classic run its course?-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.



