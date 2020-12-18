On the surface, the Indiana football 2021 recruiting class looks small, as the Hoosiers added 13 commits and one transfer, but head coach Tom Allen maintains he and his staff knew it would be a small class coming into early signing day.

"We are really excited about this signing class. Even though it is not a large group in numbers, we are bringing in high quality football players, high quality individuals and high quality student-athletes that really fit with the culture that we have created here at IU. We have a broad representation across multiple positions, especially on offense, which is very important to have at each position," Allen said.

For its efforts, Indiana's class was ranked 72nd in the country and 12th in the Big Ten by Rivals.com. Rivals notes the class has two four-star recruits, 10 three-star recruits and an average rating of 3.08. Of Big Ten programs, only Purdue and Illinois had lower rated classes.

Mike Farrell, national recruiting director for Rivals, tells TheHoosier.com that this year's Indiana class is "an upgrade over previous classes."

Josh Helmholdt, Rivals Midwest Analyst, tells TheHoosier.com two things stand out about Indiana's 2021 class -- the low numbers and four-star recruit Donaven McCulley, a quarterback from Lawrence North High School.