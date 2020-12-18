Class of 2022 wing Masai Troutman received an offer form Indiana back in September and continues to stay in constant contact with the IU staff.

The 6-foot-5 junior was a critical part of St. John's Catholic Prep (Buckeystown, MD) success last season. Troutman transferred to St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Fredrick, MD) ahead of his junior season. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks as a sophomore.

Of the programs involved in his recruitment, he has a solid group of five prioritizing him, he told TheHoosier.com. He noted, "The schools prioritizing me right now are Georgetown, Pitt, Maryland, Xavier and Indiana."

While he isn't ready to make an official list, he feels comfortable with the programs currently involved. With the season underway, he has been able to focus on how he would fit in their respective systems.