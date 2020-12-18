WATCH: Archie Miller talks Crossroads Classic, playing through COVID
Indiana head coach Archie Miller talks about the Crossroads Classic this weekend and also all of the protocols they've been dealing with related to COVID. He also notes how well the Big Ten has done with the testing, regulations and more.
Above is the full Q&A.
