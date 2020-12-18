Indiana is set to close its non-conference slate on Saturday as it takes on Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

Butler has played just two games this season due to COVID outbreaks in the program. The Bulldogs played on Wednesday, a loss to Villanova, after not playing for three weeks.

LaVall Jordan is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Butler Bulldogs but comes into this game a bit shorthanded. The Bulldogs, who play eight normally, saw their star point guard Aaron Thompson go down late in their game against Villanova with a knee injury. It is unclear if he will play.

Thompson, however, is the leading scorer (17.5 ppg) and is a four-year player and someone who has started 94 of his 97 career games. He is a good distributor of the ball offensively and a very good defender on the other end of the floor. If he isn't able to go, it will really hurt Butler's chances.

Jair Bolden is a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from South Carolina who averaged 8.5 points per game last season. Through two games for Butler, he is averaging 16.5 points per game. He is a career 35 percent three-point shooter and is 6-of-14 from deep this season. He will lead the offensive attack if Thompson can't go.

In the frontcourt, Bryce Nze returns from last season where he led the Big East in field goal percentage (62.9%). He also averaged 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. This season, he is averaging very similar numbers, although his percentage is down to just 50 percent no the season.