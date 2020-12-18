 New Jersey three-star athlete talks offer from Hoosiers
football

New Jersey three-star athlete talks offer from Hoosiers

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
The distance from Indiana to Jersey City, New Jersey is about 756 miles, but that hasn't stopped Kenny Soares from keeping up with the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2020 season.

The constant keeping tabs on the Hoosiers has paid off, as Soares, a three-star athlete from St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, received an offer from Indiana. He told TheHoosier.com that he was "surprised" to get the offer from defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.

"It felt great to get the offer from Coach Peoples. I was very excited and appreciative to know they were watching me and felt I would be a great fit for their football program. I had a great call with Coach Peoples and was very surprised by him extending the offer as I didn't expect it at all, so as soon as we closed the call, I told my parents and coaches," Soares said.

{{ article.author_name }}