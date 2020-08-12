TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 12th

The Hoosier Daily: August 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
As first reported yesterday and stayed for a day, the disappointing news of a lost B1G CFB season seems close at hand. #iufb https://t.co/qWcbbmJv4V— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 11, 2020
Breaking: The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring, according @Mark_Schlabach and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/c7aTDTdjtY— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2020
A statement from Indiana AD Scott Dolson: pic.twitter.com/UfVN7LPpIi— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) August 11, 2020
A statement from #IUFB Head Coach Tom Allen: https://t.co/znU0Vr1s5X pic.twitter.com/fazsjNQl46— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 11, 2020
Kevin Warren asked about the possibility of fall sports moving to the spring:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 11, 2020
"We've been talking about various scenarios ... we will start focusing and see what we can do from a spring standpoint." #iufb
Sources: Indiana assistant Bruiser Flint will join John Calipari's staff at Kentucky as an assistant coach.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 11, 2020
Official announcement expected soon.
Flint leaving IU to take assistant job at Kentucky #iubb | Sports | https://t.co/x5iSGZYR3Z https://t.co/C0OgIoAN2S— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 11, 2020
Headlines
IU ALUMS KNOW THE TOUGH SPOT COVID PUTTING PLAYERS IN-- Hoosier Sports Report
REPORTS: BRUISER FLINT LEAVING IU TO REJOIN CALIPARI-- Hoosier Sports Report
BIG TEN ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ALL FALL SPORTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU assistant coach Bruiser Flint reportedly leaving for K*******-- Crimson Quarry
That’s a wrap: Big Ten punts fall season-- Crimson Quarry
Big Ten announces cancellation of fall sports as a result of COVID-19-- Indiana Daily Student
DIPRIMIO: No Waiting – Khristian Lander Set To Make His Mark-- IU Athletics
Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Source: Pac-12 joins Big Ten in canceling fall football season, will attempt to play in spring-- Yahoo Sports
Nebraska still hoping for opportunity to play college football this fall-- ESPN
ACC medical expert says fall college football season can be played safely-- ESPN
President Donald Trump says it'd be a 'tragic mistake' to cancel the fall college football season-- ESPN
Astros-A's brawl: Alex Cintrón gets 20-game suspension, Ramón Laureano gets six games-- Yahoo Sports
