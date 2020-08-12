 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 12th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-12 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 12th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

WATCH: Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman with big performances against Indy Heat

Three-Point Play: Bryce Hopkins, Daimion Collins, Logan Duncomb

REPORT: Bruiser Flint leaving Indiana for assistant job at Kentucky

Chris Solari breaks down the report of B1G football being cancelled

The Fit: Bryce Hopkins

Scott Dolson addresses cancellation of 2020 Big Ten fall football season

Big Ten cancels football, other fall sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU ALUMS KNOW THE TOUGH SPOT COVID PUTTING PLAYERS IN-- Hoosier Sports Report

REPORTS: BRUISER FLINT LEAVING IU TO REJOIN CALIPARI-- Hoosier Sports Report

BIG TEN ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ALL FALL SPORTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU assistant coach Bruiser Flint reportedly leaving for K*******-- Crimson Quarry

That’s a wrap: Big Ten punts fall season-- Crimson Quarry

Big Ten announces cancellation of fall sports as a result of COVID-19-- Indiana Daily Student

DIPRIMIO: No Waiting – Khristian Lander Set To Make His Mark-- IU Athletics

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Source: Pac-12 joins Big Ten in canceling fall football season, will attempt to play in spring-- Yahoo Sports

Nebraska still hoping for opportunity to play college football this fall-- ESPN

ACC medical expert says fall college football season can be played safely-- ESPN

President Donald Trump says it'd be a 'tragic mistake' to cancel the fall college football season-- ESPN

Astros-A's brawl: Alex Cintrón gets 20-game suspension, Ramón Laureano gets six games-- Yahoo Sports


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}