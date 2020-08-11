According to multiple reports, Indiana basketball assistant Bruiser Flint will be joining the Kentucky bench as an assistant coach, leaving IU. Flint spent the last three seasons in Bloomington.

Rumors began to swirl last week of Flint being the top candidate for the Kentucky assistant job as former UK assistant Kenny Payne was pegged to join Tom Thibodeau's staff for the New York Knicks. On Tuesday, both moves were reported.

Flint is longtime friends with John Calipari, serving as an assistant coach at UMass which included the Final Four run in 1996. Flint then went on to serve as the head coach of UMass following Calipari's departure for five years before spending 15 seasons as the head coach at Drexel.

This is now the second assistant coaching vacancy IU has had in the past two offseasons. Last summer, Indiana hired Mike Roberts after parting ways with Ed Schilling.

Flint was one of Indiana’s primary east coast recruiters, due to his connections to the area and was the lead recruiter for 2021 five-star wing Aminu Mohammed.

The expectation is for Indiana to bring in a well-established assistant who has strong recruiting ties regionally and nationally.

Indiana has yet to release an official statement.