TheHoosier - Chris Solari breaks down the report of B1G football being cancelled

When the news broke yesterday about the Big Ten cancelling the 2020 football season, many people were not surprised after the rumors that broke on Sunday.

There were reports of an emergency meeting being called Sunday night in order to vote on the decision whether or not to play the 2020 season.

However, on Monday afternoon, Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press broke the news that it was official; the Big Ten would not be playing in the fall of 2020.

"My sources continue to say that we will find out today about everything being cancelled," Solari told Indiana Sports Beat.

There are many remaining unanswered questions however, such as considering the difference between a cancellation of the season or just a delay.

"My understanding is that they want to delay it and possibly try for the spring, is what I've been told," Solari said.

Solari also said one of the biggest issues with the idea of playing spring is trying to make student-athletes play two seasons in the same calendar year, because they would play one in the spring of 2021 and then another in the fall of 2021.

In Solari's report on Monday afternoon, the only two teams who allegedly voted to play in 2020 was Nebraska and Iowa, and Nebraska is very intent on playing.

"To me there are a lot of empty and idle threats out there with that from Scott Frost, are they going to take penalties from the Big Ten if the rest of the conference decides not to play," Solari said on possible options if Nebraska does still play.

He spoke on the decision making from head officials at universities as well, such as comparing the difference between athletic directors and university presidents.

"You don't usually see presidents get involved unless it's about expanding, so this is really interesting to watch," Solari said.

If the season does happen that also creates many questions for the post-season, and even Solari said there are "a lot of unknowns."

With so much up in the air for the future of Big Ten football and college football as a whole be sure to follow @ChrisSolari on Twitter with more information.





And to catch the full interview in it's entirety with Solari, check out the tweet below.