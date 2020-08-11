Scott Dolson addresses cancellation of 2020 Big Ten fall football season
On Tuesday is was officially announced that the Big Ten conference would be cancelling the 2020 fall football season.
Despite releasing the 10-game Big Ten conference-only schedule last week, over the weekend rumors began to swirl surrounding the potential cancellation of a fall season. As of now, the Big Ten is looking into options as it pertains to having a season in the spring.
Here is the full statement from Indiana AD Scott Dolson.
“I am heartbroken by today’s news of the postponement of the Big Ten fall sports schedule. As a lifelong Hoosier and IU sports fan I am disappointed that we won’t be able to enjoy seeing our teams compete, but I am most devastated for our students. They invest an enormous amount of time, effort, and energy for the opportunity to represent IU on the field. But as difficult as it is to absorb, I am confident it is the right decision. Throughout this process, the Big Ten Conference has made the health and safety of our students, staffs, and communities the No. 1 concern and priority. Today, our medical experts believe it is not currently safe to take the next step to participating in intercollegiate competitions. I continue to appreciate Commissioner Kevin Warren for his leadership and guidance through these unprecedented times. We will continue to focus on the development of our students academically, athletically, and personally as we move forward.”
In the coming days, IU Athletics will be in contact with ticket holders and Hoosier fans with more information as it becomes available.
