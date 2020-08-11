WATCH: Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman with big performances against Indy Heat
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana commit Logan Duncomb and top IU target Trey Kaufman put on a show on Saturday against Indy Heat in a dominating performance for Indiana Elite, winning 100-74. Duncomb had a game-high 29 points, including going 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Kaufman added 26 for IE.
Below are highlights from both players against Indy Heat.
*****
Weekend Takeaways: Battle of the Brands Notes: Duncomb, Kaufman shine plus other standouts
*****
IU Commit LOGAN DUNCOMB was UNSTOPPABLE in the Battle of the Brands vs. Indy Heat 17U 😳⭐️🏀🚨‼️— DeadStock Visuals (@DeadStockVisual) August 9, 2020
•
•
⚡️@LoganDuncomb⚡️
•
•
DeadStock Way🌡@IndianaElite @MoellerBBall @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/YIBEl9JocQ
Trey Kaufman vs. Indy Heat 17U 😳🏀🔥 Drops a LIGHT 26 in the most anticipated MATCHUP of the Summer‼️— DeadStock Visuals (@DeadStockVisual) August 9, 2020
•
•
⚡️@treykaufman4⚡️
•
•
DeadStock Way🌡@IndianaElite @KYINhoops @PrepHoopsIN @CourtsideIND @Nick_Baumgart @allasley @CoachBasye22 @newstribscores @joshcooknewstri pic.twitter.com/TwNbazOM6N
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.