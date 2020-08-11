 WATCH: Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman with big performances against Indy Heat
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 07:18:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman with big performances against Indy Heat

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Trey Kaufman capped off a hot summer with another stellar performance
Trey Kaufman capped off a hot summer with another stellar performance

Indiana commit Logan Duncomb and top IU target Trey Kaufman put on a show on Saturday against Indy Heat in a dominating performance for Indiana Elite, winning 100-74. Duncomb had a game-high 29 points, including going 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Kaufman added 26 for IE.

Below are highlights from both players against Indy Heat.

Weekend Takeaways: Battle of the Brands Notes: Duncomb, Kaufman shine plus other standouts

