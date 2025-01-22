Game Preview: Indiana at Northwestern — notes, storylines, TV

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Indiana basketball is on the road once again for the second of back-to-back games away from home at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena against Northwestern. The Hoosiers (14-5 overall, 5-3 in Big Ten play) most recently won a nail-bitter in overtime on Friday against Ohio State in Columbus. The Wildcats are fresh off taking No. 21 Michigan to overtime on Sunday, falling to the Wolverines 80-76 in Ann Arbor. Before Indiana takes on Northwestern, preview the Wednesday night battle in Evanston.

HEAD COACH PROFILE

Jan 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. (Photo by © Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Head Coach: Chris Collins Record: 188-181 in 12th year overall, same at Northwestern Collins began his coaching career back in 1997 in the WNBA with the Detroit Shock. He spent one season there before heading to the college ranks where he spent two seasons as an assistant at Seton Hall. Then, Collins returned to his alma mater, Duke, as an assistant coach from 2000-08. Collins was then promoted to assistant head coach, a position he held for five seasons with the Blue Devils. Collins was then given his first opportunity as a head coach, being named the Northwestern head coach in 2013. Since then, Collins has guided the Wildcats to NCAA Tournament Appearances in 2017, 2023 and 2023—the first three trips to the Big Dance in program history. He was named the 2022-23 Big Ten Coach of the Year, leading Northwestern through its most successful era during the school's history.

THIS SEASON

Northwestern began the season by winning five of its first six games of the year, with the lone loss coming on the road against Dayton back in early November. The Wildcats then lost two of three, including a home game to Butler and a loss on the road against Iowa in the Big Ten opener. Northwestern then beat then-No. 19 Illinois at home, 70-66, in overtime—the first of four consecutive wins for the Wildcats. Since then, Northwestern has struggled. The Wildcats have lost four of their last five games since Big Ten play resumed in the new year. Northwestern's lone win during this recent stretch of poor play came at home against Maryland, a 76-74 win in overtime. On the year, Northwestern is averaging 73.9 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field. The Wildcats are shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc as a team this season. Northwestern is averaging just 10.2 turnovers per game—which ranks 32nd in the country. On the flip side, Northwestern is allowing 68.1 points a contest. The Wildcats are holding their opponents to 42.8% shooting from the field and 32.4% shooting from 3-point range. According to Kenpom, Northwestern ranks as the No. 50 team in the country, possessing the nation's 94th-ranked offense and 24th-ranked defense. The Wildcats rank 51st in the NET and are 2-6 in Quad 1 games this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

- Forward Nick Martinelli: Martinelli has been one of the most improved players in the country this season. After averaging 8.8 points per game a season ago as a sophomore, Martinelli is averaging a team-leading 20.0 points per game this year. That mark is good enough for second in the Big Ten and 15th in the country. A 6-foot-7 and 220-pound forward, Martinelli is shooting 49.8% from the floor this season and 41.3% from 3-point range. He's also averaging 5.3 rebounds a game. - Guard Brooks Barnhizer: A native of Lafayette, Indiana, Barnhizer was a third-team All-Big Ten selection a year ago, but he's found another level this season as a senior. Barnhizer's averaging 18.4 points per game as the other half of one of the top scoring duos in the entire country. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging a team-leading 9.3 rebounds, as well as 4.1 assists per game this season. Barnhizer is shooting 41.7% from the field and 27.8% from downtown on the season. - Guard Jalen Leach: A 6-foot-4 graduate student, Leach is averaging 13.7 points per game on the season, while shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.1% from downtown. Leach, a transfer from Fairfield, scored 19 points in Northwestern's overtime loss against Michigan, however he was ejected in the second half for a Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Wolverine center Vladislav Goldin. It's unclear whether or not Leach will suit up against Indiana, or if he will serve a suspenion following his ejection.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Can Mike Woodson do something he's never done... Going back to the 2021-22 season, Mike Woodson's first season in charge in Bloomington, Indiana has gone 0-4 against Northwestern. The Hoosiers haven't beat the Wildcats under the leadership of Woodson. Those four losses have all been close, decided by just 15 total points. Will Wednesday night be the night Woodson is able to finally take down Northwestern? Can Mackenzie Mgbako find his rhythm... After back-to-back double-figure performances against Rutgers and Penn State, Mackenzie Mgbako has disappeared for Indiana. Of the Hoosiers' last four games, since those wins over the Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights, Mgbako is averaging 4.0 points per game. During this recent stretch, he's shooting 13.8% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range. The reigning Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year has been nowhere to be found as of late for the Hoosiers. On the road against Northwestern, Indiana will need the sophomore forward to step up. Will Indiana get Malik Reneau and/or Bryson Tucker back... Indiana may get one—or both—of Malik Reneau and Bryson Tucker back on Wednesday night against Northwestern. Reneau, Indiana's second-leading scorer and rebounder at 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, has been sidelined since injuring his right knee in the opening 29 seconds of a Jan. 2 contest against Rutgers. “A lot is going to depend on Malik today (Tuesday),” head coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday morning via Zoom. “He worked some yesterday. I’ll gauge it today. We’ve got a 12 o’clock practice today.” Tucker, who missed Friday's game with a dislocated pinkie finger on his shooting hand, could also return against Northwestern. Tucker, averaging 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, participated in workouts Monday, leaving the door open for a return.

QUICK HITTERS