An old name has re-emerged on the Indiana basketball radar for the class of 2021. Fenwick High School (IL) forward Bryce Hopkins opted to re-open his recruitment on Sunday after decommitting from Louisville amid the ongoing NCAA investigation.

Prior to his commitment to Louisville in November of 2019, Indiana was among a small group of programs that were heavily involved in the recruitment of the four-star forward. Shortly after decommitting, TheHoosier.com learned that the IU staff had reached out to Hopkins.

IU has made it an emphasis to add additional hybrid forward targets to its radar in 2021 and Hopkins is the newest member of that group. Trey Kaufman and Mason Miller were alone in the group for quite some time then James Graham III was added to the list for a short time. With Indiana in need of additional frontcourt players, there is a good fit for both Hopkins and IU in this situation.