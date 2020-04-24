The Hoosier Daily: April 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Damezi Anderson to enter transfer portal
Rising 2021 Pennsylvania DE a top out-of-state target for Indiana
Sherron Wilkerson discusses coaching, Indiana high school hoops and more
Tweets of the Day
Just posted a photo https://t.co/RZ3ko0EZCM— Damezi Anderson Jr. (@AndersonDamezi) April 23, 2020
Quick note on Damezi: He loved Indiana so this was very difficult for him. Playing time and 'making a name for himself' were the main reasons to leave, a source told me. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) April 23, 2020
There it is. Haarms to BYU. #iubb https://t.co/LfdkOMXYuN— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 23, 2020
NCAA committees to propose big changes on how athletes can make money https://t.co/nZH3QQ7Q9o via @usatoday— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) April 23, 2020
headlines
