The Hoosier Daily: April 24

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Damezi Anderson to enter transfer portal

Rising 2021 Pennsylvania DE a top out-of-state target for Indiana

Indiana NFL Draft profiles

Sherron Wilkerson discusses coaching, Indiana high school hoops and more

Tracking Big Ten players on the move before 2020-21

Tweets of the Day

headlines

DAMEZI ANDERSON ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana sophomore Damezi Anderson entering transfer portal -- Inside The Hall

IU men’s basketball sophomore Damezi Anderson to enter transfer portal -- Indiana Daily Student

Anderson announces he’ll enter transfer portal -- Crimson Quarry

