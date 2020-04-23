Indiana’s in-state defensive line talent is enough to fill an entire class of defensive ends, between current commits Cooper Jones and Rodney McGraw and heavy targets of interest Ky Montgomery and Austin Booker. But the Hoosier staff isn’t stopping, and probably shouldn’t stop, at in-state prospects at the position.

Pennsylvania three-star defensive end Robert Jackson is a top target for Indiana, in terms of out-of-state defensive ends. And while he hasn’t made a visit to Indiana yet, Jackson is a fan of Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.