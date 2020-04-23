Indiana sophomore forward Damezi Anderson has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced on Thursday. Anderson appeared in 39 games and averaged 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 10.9 minutes of action for his career.

The 6-foot-7 forward came to Bloomington with the reputation as a good shooter but failed to live up to that as he shot just 29.9 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three in his two seasons. Missing the final 18 shots of the season, he saw action in just six of the final 19 games of the year, seeing more than four minutes just twice.



With Anderson's departure, Indiana now has two open scholarships for the 2020 class. One spot is presumed to be taken by 2021 commit Khristian Lander who is expected to reclassify to 2020.