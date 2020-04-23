Indiana has seen 10 alumni drafted into the NFL in each of the last six NFL Drafts, and 2020 presents another opportunity to extend that streak. The 2020 NFL Draft, which will be hosted and broadcasted virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak, begins with the first round Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. No Hoosier has been drafted in the first round since wide receiver Thomas Lewis was picked No. 24 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, and no Hoosiers are expected to go in the first round this year either.

The first round will be broadcasted Thursday, while the second and third rounds will be broadcasted Friday at 7 p.m. ET and the final three rounds will be broadcasted Saturday at noon ET.

“I have full confidence that we have guys in this class that are going to get opportunities to go play in the NFL, whenever they get drafted or taken as a free agent,” head coach Tom Allen said via Zoom conference call Wednesday morning. “As I told them, you just need one team to believe in you, one team to give you a chance. And when they do, you show you belong. I feel confident we'll have some guys that'll have that opportunity.”

The coronavirus outbreak has greatly limited the chances some Hoosiers have at being taken in the draft. Allen pointed to former Indiana guard and current Washington Redskins guard Wes Martin, who was not invited to the NFL Combine in 2019 but performed well in Indiana’s Pro Day to land on some teams’ boards and was eventually drafted, as an example of someone who might not have had that opportunity in a pre-draft process like 2020’s.

Resources have been scarce for Indiana’s top-three NFL prospects – Simon Stepaniak, Nick Westbrook and Reakwon Jones – as Stepaniak has been rehabbing an ACL injury at home in Ohio, Westbrook has been working out with sandbags in “Rocky workouts” at home in Florida, and Jones has been jumping fences with former Hoosiers Donavan Hale and Jonathan Crawford wherever they can find vacant fields in Florida to do speed and core training.

None of the prospects were able to have traditional Pro Days, and the closest any of them came to a Pro Day was kicker Logan Justus, who released live footage of him kicking field goals and kickoffs.

As Indiana’s prospects await the NFL Draft process to begin, these are the profiles they’ve built for pro teams to analyze.