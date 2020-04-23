“I’m blessed to be one of those kids [an Indiana kid] and I hope Archie continues to recruit in the state,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson joined the IU basketball program in 1993-94 where he saw solid minutes as a freshman off the bench. He graduated from Jeffersonville High School where he was a McDonald’s All-American and 1993 IHSAA state champion.

On Thursday former Hoosier and current Madison coach Sherron Wilkerson joined the show to reflect on his time at IU and the current status of IU basketball.

Wilkerson talked with Jim and Todd about the differences between his time at IU and what it’s like now, and he primarily touched on the difference of where recruits come from.

He compared it to how Bob Knights team consisted of around 80 percent Indiana kids and now in today’s program the difference is about 70 percent out-of-state kids.

Wilkerson also still stays in touch with some of his former Hoosier teammates, such as Brian Evans and Pat Graham. He also sees Damon Bailey frequently because they each coach in the Hoosier Hills Conference.

One of the stranger things Wilkerson went through this past year was coaching against his alma mater, Jeffersonville.

“It’s always emotionally charged anytime you go back to your alma mater, I definitely wasn’t expecting the level of emotion that came with it,” Wilkerson said.

While it will only happen again for one more season because Madison is leaving the Hoosier Hills Conference, it was an interesting experience Wilkerson said. However, now him and his team are learning how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From a developmental standpoint this offseason was very important to us, so right now we kind of feel like we’re behind the eight ball,” Wilkerson said.

He touched on how players are created during the offseason and that is why this time of the year is critical.

Nonetheless, his players are disciplined and still working out from home while Wilkerson checks in on each of them at least once a week. From here Wilkerson and his team just hope to catch a break and get back into the gym by June.

Check out the full interview with Sherron Wilkerson at the link below.