Tracking Big Ten players on the move before 2020-21
With the 2019-20 season cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the final portion of the basketball calendar quickly became muddled in March. Combine that with the growing number of transfers on a yearly basis and maintaining knowledge of names in the transfer portal can become difficult.
TheHoosier.com created a one-stop avenue for Big Ten names in the transfer portal.
Entering NBA Draft Process
Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)
Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)
Luka Garza (Iowa)
Jalen Smith (Maryland)
Isaiah Livers (Michigan)
Xavier Tillman (Michigan State)
Daniel Oturu (Minnesota)
Marcus Carr (Minnesota)
Cam Mack (Nebraska)
Dachon Burke (Nebraska)
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State)
C.J. Walker (Ohio State)
Transferring Away
Alan Griffin (Illinois to Syracuse)
Tevian Jones (Illinois to __)
Damezi Anderson (Indiana to __)
Cordell Pemsl (Iowa to Virginia Tech)
Ricky Lindo (Maryland to George Washington)
Makhel Mitchell (Maryland to Rhode Island)
Makhi Mitchell (Maryland to Rhode Island)
Josh Tomaic (Maryland to __)
David DeJulius (Michigan to Cincinnati)
Colin Castleton (Michigan to __)
Braden Burke (Michigan State to __)
Payton Willis (Minnesota to Charleston)
Cam Mack (Nebraska to __)
Dachon Burke (Nebraska to South Alabama)
Jervay Green (Nebraska to Pacific)
Jeriah Horne (Nebraska to Colorado)
Samari Curtis (Nebraska to Evansville)
Kevin Cross (Nebraska to __)
Tino Malnati (Northwestern to __)
D.J. Carton (Ohio State to Marquette)
Luther Mohammed (Ohio State to Arizona State)
Alonzo Gaffney (Ohio State to __) -- expected to pursue pro opportunities
Kyle McCloskey (Penn State to __)
Matt Haarms (Purdue to BYU)
Kobe King (Wisconsin to Nebraska)
Transferring In
Jairus Hamilton (From Boston College to Maryland)
Mike Smith (From Columbia to Michigan)
Liam Robbins (From Drake to Minnesota)
Brandon Johnson (From Western Michigan to Minnesota)
Kobe King (From Wisconsin to Nebraska)
Trey McGowens (From Pittsburgh to Nebraska)
Kobe Webster (From Western Illinois to Nebraska)
Abel Porter (From Utah State to Ohio State)
Seth Towns (From Harvard to Ohio State)
Jimmy Sotos (From Bucknell to Ohio State)
Sam Sessoms (From Binghamton to Penn State)
