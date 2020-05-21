Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

More from our #IUFB QB Roundtable with @NateSudfeld . #ProIU pic.twitter.com/8qo6xaXyOs

With most team activities looking like it will be lost with COVID-19 this summer, Indiana's ability to return mostly its entire team is such a benefit. #iubb returns: 77.2% of scoring 83.6% of rebounding 73.6% of assists

NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1, sources told @Stadium . Also reported by Yahoo

Khristian Lander now the #7 ranked PG in the 2020 class by Rivals. #iubb https://t.co/8jjTM72Mmw

Thirteen of IU’s 22 programs earned a perfect APR score-- Indianapolis Star

IU football's secondary has stars in the making, may be one of Big Ten's deepest units-- Indianapolis Star

Grad transfer TE from South Alabama commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry

The best player to wear every jersey number in Indiana basketball history-- The Athletic Indiana

How the IU men’s tennis team Zoomed into the 'Shark Tank' with Mark Cuban-- Indiana Daily Student

IU Athletics Continues "Hoosier Classics" Series Tonight with Memorable IU Men's Soccer Contests-- IU Athletics

Crane Earns First Team All-Big Ten Honors-- IU Athletics