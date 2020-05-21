The Daily Hoosier: May 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana seeking added versatility with 2022 LB Jordan Crook
Indiana lands grad transfer TE Khameron Taylor
Tom Allen Climbing Up Head Coaching Ranks Among Power Five Conferences
John Laskowski talks restaurant business in COVID-19, Coach K & Bob Knight
Kevin Noon talks about how NCAAF and all fall sports can return
Today's Indiana Sports Beat Guests
Tweets of the Day
More from our #IUFB QB Roundtable with @NateSudfeld.#ProIU pic.twitter.com/8qo6xaXyOs— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 20, 2020
• Khameron Taylor (@KhamTaylor)— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 20, 2020
• Alachua, Florida#LEO | #RockSolid
Story: https://t.co/Lpp8MOV8qd pic.twitter.com/RQCm7QpwxX
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Indiana University🔴⚪️! @SWiltfong247 @rivalsmike @CoachTee34 @IndianaFootball @CoachAllenIU @EauGallieHC @QNHall_Uno_JTG #bEGreat #EGscholarshipfactory pic.twitter.com/2tR1nTJAGS— Robert stafford🤍 (@1robertstafford) May 20, 2020
With most team activities looking like it will be lost with COVID-19 this summer, Indiana's ability to return mostly its entire team is such a benefit. #iubb returns:— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 20, 2020
77.2% of scoring
83.6% of rebounding
73.6% of assists
NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1, sources told @Stadium. Also reported by Yahoo— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 20, 2020
Khristian Lander now the #7 ranked PG in the 2020 class by Rivals. #iubb https://t.co/8jjTM72Mmw— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) May 20, 2020
Headlines
Thirteen of IU’s 22 programs earned a perfect APR score-- Indianapolis Star
IU football's secondary has stars in the making, may be one of Big Ten's deepest units-- Indianapolis Star
Grad transfer TE from South Alabama commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry
The best player to wear every jersey number in Indiana basketball history-- The Athletic Indiana
How the IU men’s tennis team Zoomed into the 'Shark Tank' with Mark Cuban-- Indiana Daily Student
IU Athletics Continues "Hoosier Classics" Series Tonight with Memorable IU Men's Soccer Contests-- IU Athletics
Crane Earns First Team All-Big Ten Honors-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Sources: NCAA approves voluntary activities for football, basketball starting June 1-- Yahoo Sports
Dana White says May 30 fight between Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns 'a go' in Las Vegas-- Yahoo Sports
NFL will reportedly lose $5.5 billion if games are played in empty stadiums-- Yahoo Sports
2020 sports calendar: Schedules impacted by the coronavirus-- ESPN
