News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Daily Hoosier: May 21st

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana seeking added versatility with 2022 LB Jordan Crook

Indiana lands grad transfer TE Khameron Taylor

Tom Allen Climbing Up Head Coaching Ranks Among Power Five Conferences

John Laskowski talks restaurant business in COVID-19, Coach K & Bob Knight

Kevin Noon talks about how NCAAF and all fall sports can return

Today's Indiana Sports Beat Guests

Rivals National Basketball Analyst (https://www.facebook.com/Ebosshoops)
Rivals National Basketball Analyst (https://www.facebook.com/Ebosshoops)

Headlines

Thirteen of IU’s 22 programs earned a perfect APR score-- Indianapolis Star

IU football's secondary has stars in the making, may be one of Big Ten's deepest units-- Indianapolis Star

Grad transfer TE from South Alabama commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry

The best player to wear every jersey number in Indiana basketball history-- The Athletic Indiana

How the IU men’s tennis team Zoomed into the 'Shark Tank' with Mark Cuban-- Indiana Daily Student

IU Athletics Continues "Hoosier Classics" Series Tonight with Memorable IU Men's Soccer Contests-- IU Athletics

Crane Earns First Team All-Big Ten Honors-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Sources: NCAA approves voluntary activities for football, basketball starting June 1-- Yahoo Sports

Dana White says May 30 fight between Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns 'a go' in Las Vegas-- Yahoo Sports

NFL will reportedly lose $5.5 billion if games are played in empty stadiums-- Yahoo Sports

2020 sports calendar: Schedules impacted by the coronavirus-- ESPN

