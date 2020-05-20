Kevin Noon talks about how NCAAF and all fall sports can return
It was announced yesterday that the Ohio State football program would allow their football players to return to campus on June 8th.
On Wednesday morning Indiana Sports Beat was joined by Rivals and Buckeye Grove reporter Kevin Noon to talk about what this entails for the rest of the NCAA fall sport programs.
“There’s going to be a lot of planning that’s going to happen here, and I think it’s going to be very much a work in progress,” Noon told Indiana Sports Beat.
For schools to return there are many factors that go into this, such as on-campus living situations and multi-use sport facility restrictions.
Noon said that he knows Ohio State University was allowing all students, not just student-athletes, to stay in on-campus housing with certain exceptions as to where they normally live.
Traveling could also become a major issue once the season begins, and Noon used Ohio State’s week two game when they are supposed to travel to Oregon as an example.
“We saw the Pacific Northwest be really one of the epicenters of the coronavirus scare and because of that you just aren’t sure,” said Noon.
Nonetheless, Noon does believe college football will be around come fall, but he said things could be a bit different, more specifically in a schedule aspect.
“I really do believe we will have football at the beginning of September, we just are not quite sure what it’s going to look like in terms of scheduling,” said Noon.
He said people should not be surprised if there are some cancellations or alterations to their team’s schedule come football season, but everyone should definitely be on the lookout for more information in the coming months.
Be sure to check out the full interview with Kevin Noon at the link below.
📣 New Podcast! "@Kevin_Noon joins from https://t.co/hsPQo7BnSN as OSU FB players are set to return to workout, will the rest of the B1G follow?" on @Spreaker https://t.co/BPkfzQeMlp— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) May 20, 2020
