It was announced yesterday that the Ohio State football program would allow their football players to return to campus on June 8th.

On Wednesday morning Indiana Sports Beat was joined by Rivals and Buckeye Grove reporter Kevin Noon to talk about what this entails for the rest of the NCAA fall sport programs.

“There’s going to be a lot of planning that’s going to happen here, and I think it’s going to be very much a work in progress,” Noon told Indiana Sports Beat.

For schools to return there are many factors that go into this, such as on-campus living situations and multi-use sport facility restrictions.

Noon said that he knows Ohio State University was allowing all students, not just student-athletes, to stay in on-campus housing with certain exceptions as to where they normally live.