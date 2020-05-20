The Indiana basketball program is well known for the success on the floor, but it is what its former players do once they leave Bloomington which is so impressive. Whether it be playing professionally or taking their skills to the business world, everyone seems to make a positive impact.

That is again the case with former IU player John Laskowski. Now an owner of a Culver's located in Bloomington, he says the game of basketball has helped him adjust to life with COVID-19 impacting the restaurant business.

"One thing athletics does for you, is you put your game plan together and now all of a sudden it doesn’t go as planned and you have to adjust on the fly," Laskowski told Indiana Sports Beat. "That’s exactly what has happened in the restaurant business and we have simply gone to a drive through.”



Though this is a different type of business model, it is something that has been trending for some time.

"The trend in the restaurant business in the last 10-15 years is less people are coming in to dining areas and more people are going through the drive through.” Laskowski added.

One of those people who has loved Culver's and especially the Bloomington location is Bob Knight, Laskowski's former coach. While Bob Knight doesn't go through the drive through anymore, Laskowski delivers his favorite meal to his house in Bloomington and that includes his 'Rootbeer Shake' made specifically for Knight.