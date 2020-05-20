Indiana seeking added versatility with 2022 LB Jordan Crook
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
2022 linebacker Jordan Crook (Duncanville, TX) added another offer to his list on Tuesday as Indiana became the newest power-five program to jump into the race. The Texas standout who played his sophomore season for Bishop Dunne, recently transferred to Duncanville, the Class 6A runner up last season.
The state of Texas has always been known for being one of the best states for football talent and Crook is following in the long line of talented players to take the next step.
Already holding nearly 20 offers, teams love Crook's versatility. Though he plays on both sides of the ball, that versatility benefits him most on the defensive end.
"Versatility is definitely my biggest attribute," Crook told TheHoosier.com. "The ability to go from MLB to RB, then to receiver to strong safety to OLB."
Indiana's defensive scheme usually only sees two true linebackers on the field at any given time, so Crook's versatility is what caught the eye of IU's staff and led to a quick offer.
"Well, Coach McDonald and I first talked today but he was just saying how they need athletes and that’s what I am," Crook said. "He liked how I was playing multiple positions and him and the LB coach watched my film and they offered me."
Indiana has made it a priority to get quicker and more athletic on the defensive side of the ball and Crook fits that mold. He has a great ability to move from side-to-side and has an extremely high motor when it comes to tracking down the ball carrier. Already quick on the field, his anticipation and ability to read the play as it develops has taken his play to the next level.
The Hoosiers have started to make a name for themselves when it comes to their linebacking core. Starting with Tegray Scales to names more recent like Reakwon Jones, Micah McFadden and James Miller, recruits are starting to take notice. That has resonated with Crook.
"Indiana is a good Big 10 program and I think I can be a really good fit in their program," Crook said of Indiana. "[I love] their past history with LB's,"
At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Crook has the ability to guard running backs coming out of the backfield and some wide receivers as well.
Programs that are standing out for Crook early on are Baylor, Washington and Oklahoma State among others, but Indiana definitely has his attention and is a school he said he wants to continue to develop a relationship with and visit when COVID-19 eases up.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.