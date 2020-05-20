Rivals.com (Rivals.com)

2022 linebacker Jordan Crook (Duncanville, TX) added another offer to his list on Tuesday as Indiana became the newest power-five program to jump into the race. The Texas standout who played his sophomore season for Bishop Dunne, recently transferred to Duncanville, the Class 6A runner up last season. The state of Texas has always been known for being one of the best states for football talent and Crook is following in the long line of talented players to take the next step.

Already holding nearly 20 offers, teams love Crook's versatility. Though he plays on both sides of the ball, that versatility benefits him most on the defensive end. "Versatility is definitely my biggest attribute," Crook told TheHoosier.com. "The ability to go from MLB to RB, then to receiver to strong safety to OLB." Indiana's defensive scheme usually only sees two true linebackers on the field at any given time, so Crook's versatility is what caught the eye of IU's staff and led to a quick offer. "Well, Coach McDonald and I first talked today but he was just saying how they need athletes and that’s what I am," Crook said. "He liked how I was playing multiple positions and him and the LB coach watched my film and they offered me."