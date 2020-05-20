Indiana football and head coach Tom Allen continue to turn some heads and impress those around the college football world after an 8-5 record and the program earning its first bowl appearance since 2016.

In this year’s college football Power Five head coach rankings published by CBS Sports on Tuesday, Allen was slotted at 46. Of the 65 Power Five coaches in college football, the site released the names of coaches up to 26 as of now.

Allen’s 2020 ranking is 15 spots higher than where he was listed in 2019— only California’s Justin Wilcox (+17) and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards (+24) had a higher margin than the Hoosier head coach, of the names revealed.

The selection for ranking each coach was based on criteria voters believed to be important attributes in a head coach: a team’s win/loss record, incoming recruiting class, and player development.

Of the Big Ten coaches revealed, Allen was ranked above Maryland’s Mike Locksley (61), Michigan State’s Mel Tucker (55), and Illinois’ Lovie Smith (54). Ahead of Allen included Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (44), Rutgers’ Greg Schiano (39), and Nebraska’s Scott Frost (34).



