Tom Allen Climbing Up Head Coaching Ranks Among Power Five Conferences
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana football and head coach Tom Allen continue to turn some heads and impress those around the college football world after an 8-5 record and the program earning its first bowl appearance since 2016.
In this year’s college football Power Five head coach rankings published by CBS Sports on Tuesday, Allen was slotted at 46. Of the 65 Power Five coaches in college football, the site released the names of coaches up to 26 as of now.
Allen’s 2020 ranking is 15 spots higher than where he was listed in 2019— only California’s Justin Wilcox (+17) and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards (+24) had a higher margin than the Hoosier head coach, of the names revealed.
The selection for ranking each coach was based on criteria voters believed to be important attributes in a head coach: a team’s win/loss record, incoming recruiting class, and player development.
Of the Big Ten coaches revealed, Allen was ranked above Maryland’s Mike Locksley (61), Michigan State’s Mel Tucker (55), and Illinois’ Lovie Smith (54). Ahead of Allen included Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (44), Rutgers’ Greg Schiano (39), and Nebraska’s Scott Frost (34).
Many critics of Indiana’s 8-5 season look at the program’s SOS as a possible explanation for success. The Hoosiers had the 58th toughest SOS in 2019, according to ESPN college football power index. This year, however, Indiana will be tested as its SOS jumps to 27.
Allen has a career 18-20 (.474) record with Indiana, but has the Hoosiers trending in the right direction. Earlier this year, Indiana played Tennessee in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.
Indiana’s eight wins in 2019 were tied for the most victories in a season since 1993, when then-head coach Bill Mallory led the Hoosiers to the Independence Bowl. The team also earned an AP ranking for the first time since 1994, and beat rival Purdue for the first time in three seasons.
The program’s success under Allen earned the fifth-year (and fourth full season as) head coach a 7-year, $27.3 million extension.
Indiana is scheduled to open its season on the road against Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.