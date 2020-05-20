Indiana lands grad transfer TE Khameron Taylor
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana Football officially announced the addition of South Alabama grad transfer tight end Kham Taylor on Wednesday. The Florida native will join Indiana this fall and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Taylor started all nine games in 2019 and finished with two catches for 18 yards and one touchdown.
Overall, Taylor appeared in 24 games with 14 starts for South Alabama. He caught five passes for 67 yards in 2018.
"We are really excited about adding Kham to our program," head coach Tom Allen said in a release by the university. "He brings experience to the tight end room. Other than Peyton Hendershot, we have a young group that needs some depth. Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.