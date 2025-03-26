Report: Indiana forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks to enter the transfer portal

Currie-Jelks has at least one year of eligibility remaining.

The move comes after the second consecutive season in which Currie-Jelks saw minimal playing time with the Hoosiers. The Jackson, Tennesse native is the fifth Indiana player to enter the portal this offseason.

Currie-Jelks began her collegiate career at UT Martin, starting 26 of the 28 games she appeared in. She averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds a game on 53.9% shooting from the field. Currie-Jelks was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year during the 2022-23 season.

Then, Currie-Jelks transferred to Bloomington, where she spent the last two seasons with the Hoosiers. A 6-foot-2 forward, Currie-Jelks appeared in just nine games in two seasons at Indiana, averaging 2.3 minutes per game.

This past season, Currie-Jelks appeared in six games, averaging 1.8 minutes a contest. She scored two points and went 1-of-2 from the floor throughout the 2024-25 season with the Hoosiers.

Head coach Teri Moren will have some work to do this offseason to reconstruct the Indiana roster.