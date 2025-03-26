Report: Indiana guard Henna Sandvik to enter the transfer portal

Indiana junior Henna Sandvik will enter the transfer portal, according to reports Wednesday afternoon.
Sandvik becomes the fourth Hoosier to enter their name into the transfer portal, following Julianna LaMendola, Lexus Bargesser and Lilly Meister who's news broke on Thursday.
The Helsinki, Finland native played a total of 75 games with the Hoosiers, averaging 6.6, 6.7 and 9.9 minutes per game in her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons respectively.
In her 2024-25 junior year, Sandvik averaged 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, both highs compared to her first two years in Bloomington, but not the expected production as her role was expected to grow with more experience.
In her best performance of the 2024-25 season, Sandvik scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds against Bellarmine back on December 15. She made 3-of-5 3-pointers that night, as outside shooting has always been a big part of her game.
Sandvik was a part of the 2022-23 Big Ten championship team and has been a solid bench player for Indiana these past three seasons but, just like LaMendola, Bargesser and Meister, she will be leaving Indiana, most likely in search of more playing time.
She will have one year of eligibility remaining upon her departure from Bloomington.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board