Report: Indiana guard Henna Sandvik to enter the transfer portal

Indiana junior Henna Sandvik will enter the transfer portal, according to reports Wednesday afternoon.

Sandvik becomes the fourth Hoosier to enter their name into the transfer portal, following Julianna LaMendola, Lexus Bargesser and Lilly Meister who's news broke on Thursday.

The Helsinki, Finland native played a total of 75 games with the Hoosiers, averaging 6.6, 6.7 and 9.9 minutes per game in her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons respectively.

In her 2024-25 junior year, Sandvik averaged 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, both highs compared to her first two years in Bloomington, but not the expected production as her role was expected to grow with more experience.