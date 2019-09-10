News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 10

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack discussed how he and the Hoosier staff hope to slow down the Ohio State offense next weekend.
Seen on The Hoosier

Carson Petlon is optimistic about Indiana after his weekend visit

Jordan Geronimo impressed with family atmosphere at Indiana

Monday Media Notes: Tom Allen previews No. 6 Ohio State

Indiana will lean on seniors on the offensive line against Ohio State

Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Ohio State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Former IU basketball player Joe Hillman accused of link to New Palestine-based gambling ring -- Indianapolis Star

Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar suffered concussion in Vanderbilt win -- Indianapolis Star

Just another snap -- Indiana Daily Student

Beer, wine make first appearance in Memorial Stadium -- Indiana Daily Student

Former IndyStar Mr. Football Terry McLaurin shines in NFL debut -- Indianapolis Star

Past encounters, pragmatic approach key for van Bennekom’s first trip through Big Ten -- Indiana Daily Student

Five things to know about Indiana, Ohio State's third opponent of the 2019 season -- Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes open Big Ten play as 14-point favorite over Indiana -- Lettermen Row

----

{{ article.author_name }}