The Hoosier Daily: September 10
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Carson Petlon is optimistic about Indiana after his weekend visit
Jordan Geronimo impressed with family atmosphere at Indiana
Monday Media Notes: Tom Allen previews No. 6 Ohio State
Indiana will lean on seniors on the offensive line against Ohio State
Tweets of the Day
Indiana’s depth chart heading into its matchup with Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/YqvftYXu7t— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 9, 2019
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨#IUFB vs. UConn on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Memorial Stadium will kickoff at Noon EDT!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 9, 2019
The game will also be televised live on @BigTenNetwork.
Indiana DC Kane Wommack on facing Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. #iufb pic.twitter.com/0bh3is5FxO— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 9, 2019
Unfortunate for the former #iufb running back. https://t.co/5v3kcXl9Yu— D.J. Fezler (@DJFezler) September 9, 2019
Kane Wommack counted nine missed tackles for 30 yards after contact against EIU. That's down from 23 for 181 against Ball State. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 9, 2019
Recent #IUFB spreads vs. Ohio State:— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) September 9, 2019
2014 +34 points
2015 +17.5 points
2016 +32 points
2017 +21.5 points
2018 +27.5 points
2019 +14 points
Wommack compares Ohio State to the Yankees, says "you can't get caught up in the pinstripes." Just focus on your job.— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 9, 2019
"Some of these guys, they came here to win a game like this." #iufb
Allen adds A'Shon Riggins, who didn't play versus EIU, was out for precautionary reasons. Good chance he's back vs. OSU. #iufb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 9, 2019
Headlines
Former IU basketball player Joe Hillman accused of link to New Palestine-based gambling ring -- Indianapolis Star
Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar suffered concussion in Vanderbilt win -- Indianapolis Star
Just another snap -- Indiana Daily Student
Beer, wine make first appearance in Memorial Stadium -- Indiana Daily Student
Former IndyStar Mr. Football Terry McLaurin shines in NFL debut -- Indianapolis Star
Past encounters, pragmatic approach key for van Bennekom’s first trip through Big Ten -- Indiana Daily Student
Five things to know about Indiana, Ohio State's third opponent of the 2019 season -- Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes open Big Ten play as 14-point favorite over Indiana -- Lettermen Row
----
