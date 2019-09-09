News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 10:26:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jordan Geronimo impressed with family atmosphere at Indiana

Jacey Zembal • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Jordan Geronimo wasn’t the only one ready to verbally commit to Indiana during his official visit.

When he asked his parents if it was OK if he could commit, he joked that they said they were ready to commit to head coach Archie Miller too.

Concord (N.H.) St. Paul's senior forward Jordan Geronimo verbally committed to Indiana on Labor Day.
