Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Ohio State

Indiana faces its toughest test of the season in Week Three, as Ohio State travels to Bloomington. After downing Eastern Illinois in a historic 52-0 win, Indiana head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack recapped the Week Two victory and previewed the matchup with Ohio State.

Quarterback Mike Penix, wide receiver Donavan Hale and offensive guard Simon Stepaniak also addressed the media.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen previewed his team's matchup against Ohio State during IU's weekly press conference at Henke Hall of Champions on Monday.
Tom Allen

Kane Wommack

Kalen DeBoer

Mike Penix

Simon Stepaniak

Donavan Hale

