Iowa 2021 offensive and defensive tackle Carson Petlon visited Indiana for the Eastern Illinois game after having minimal contact with the staff, but he left feeling optimistic about his relationship with the Hoosiers.

Iowa 2021 prospect Carson Petlon is classified as a defensive tackle, but he will more than likely play on the offensive side at the next level. That's why the 6-foot-6, 309-pound tackle hasn't received offers from the major programs that have been recruiting him as of late.

"Film is the biggest thing," Petlon told TheHoosier.com. "Last year, I didn’t start on offense because I was playing defense, so I don’t have any offensive film. So after the first four games I am sending my film out."

Petlon has years of experience on both sides of the ball, and he has started on both sides during the young 2019 season. During his sophomore year, though, there was a senior starting at tackle, until he was injured with two games to go. Then Petlon jumped into his spot. Now Petlon is playing both positions as a junior forWest Delaware High School.