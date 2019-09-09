News More News
Monday Media Notes: Tom Allen previews No. 6 Ohio State

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tom Allen, Kalen DeBoer, Kane Wommack and select players address the media to preview Indiana's Week Three matchup against No. 6 Ohio State.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media to preview the Hoosiers' Week Three matchup against Ohio State. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

After getting off to an expected 2-0 start to its 2019 season, Indiana prepares to take on what will likely be its toughest opponent of the season in No. 6 Ohio State for Week Three.

Head coach Tom Allen addressed the media to recap the Hoosiers' 52-0 win against Eastern Illinois and to preview the matchup with the Buckeyes.

