Indiana senior Simon Stepaniak and the IU offensive line will face its toughest matchup of the season in Ohio State this weekend, right as the offensive front is beginning to find its footing.

Indiana has trotted out the same offensive line unit throughout its two games during the 2019 season, and as of the release of its latest depth chart, it appears it will be doing the same against No. 6 Ohio State this weekend as well.

According to right guard Simon Stepaniak and head coach Tom Allen, it’s a group that is prepared to battle with the Buckeyes because of the five linemen, three of them are seniors and two of them – Hunter Littlejohn and Stepaniak – are from Ohio.

“Being from Ohio, my family watched them every week,” Stepaniak told the media Monday. “I was more of a UC fan because I’m from Cincinnati, but I liked Ohio State because they were the boys in Ohio. It’s a little inside motivation, like I want to beat these guys.”

Stepaniak, like Littlejohn, is a fifth-year senior. Both linemen were on the team to witness Indiana play the Buckeyes into the fourth quarter on multiple occasions since 2015, just to fall short, only coming as close as 34-27 in 2015.

They’ve played on teams that featured Jason Spriggs, Dan Feeney and Wes Martin and were once the young guys that either didn’t show up on a two-deep depth chart of weren’t starting. Now, they’re guiding a redshirt freshman quarterback, a sophomore running back and a new left guard and right tackle into a matchup against the No. 6 team in the country with multiple NFL-caliber talents along the defensive line.

“Just being like, ‘Hey, just trust what we’re doing,’” Stepaniak said about working with Harry Crider, Caleb Jones and the younger linemen behind them in a tough environment. “‘Trust your craft. The coaches have us where they want us. Coach Ballou, Coach Rhea, they have us in tip-top shape. We’re in this game with these guys, and we’re going to compete with them.’ Just not buying into the hype.”

Leading up to the game, though, there is plenty to be optimistic about in terms of the IU offensive line, but also plenty to be leery about as well. This is the same offensive line that has kept Mike Penix on his feet through two games but hasn’t been able to consistently open holes for its running backs against sub-par competition.

Against Ball State, Penix threw for 326 yards without being sacked, but Stevie Scott carried the ball 19 times for just 48 yards. Following the Eastern illinois win, which saw Scott average 5.1 yards per carry but the team average just 3.4, Allen wasn’t wholly satisfied in the run game. Neither was offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer on Monday.

“The first half, the running game was a little better than what we had in the first week against Ball State,” DeBoer said. “I think we improved. Are we where we want to be? No. We need to run the football better. The O-line takes a lot of pride in that, and we’ll do a better job, but there were a lot of positives too. I know they’re up for the challenge.”

The message Stepaniak carried throughout his conversation with the media Monday was that he, Littlejohn and Cronk will be guiding the younger players on the line and on the offense. The three seniors are those stepping up to the challenge along the front of the IU offense, where DeBoer said the game will be won.

They’ve been the three easing along the progression the unit has made as a whole, from taking it personally that they didn’t run the ball better against Ball State to practicing “angry” the entire week after.

And as the unit prepares for what will be its toughest competition of the season in an Ohio State offensive line that features nine sacks – three from Chase Young – and an average of 159 rushing yards through two games, Stepaniak believes the IU offensive line is on track to be one of the best in the conference.

“Every week, your goal is to improve, and every week we did,” Stepaniak said. “Not quite where we want to be yet, but where we want to be is the best O-line in the Big Ten, and we’re going to have to improve every week to get to there.”