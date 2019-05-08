News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 00:46:32 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 8

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports)

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Tom Allen is open to change this offseason. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 5-2 loss to Kentucky. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana is doing its homework on 2020 target Trey Galloway. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's loss to Kentucky. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles video of 2021 target Khristian Lander's performances so far this spring. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}