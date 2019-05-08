Hoosier Daily: May 8
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana signees and targets ranked in updated Rivals150
Hoosiers In The Pros: April 30-May 6
Indiana Football: 2020 3-Star WR Demeer Blankumsee Updates Recruitment
2021 forward Trey Kaufman impressed by Indiana head coach Archie Miller
Indiana Basketball To Play In 2019 Jimmy V Classic
Tweets of the Day
Should be a good non-conference event for Indiana. #iubb https://t.co/o8j3irYQ3p— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) May 7, 2019
#iubb target sets a decision date https://t.co/BMy6yQ1bC6— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) May 8, 2019
Some background on this: IU was originally scheduled to play in this event last season against UNC. When the Heels decided not to participate, IU did likewise, but behind the scenes left open the possibility of playing in it in ‘19-‘20. And so Hoosiers are. #iubb https://t.co/btQ67NLgOC— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) May 7, 2019
Video of the Day
First pitch swinging for @jakesb44 gets a run on the board. pic.twitter.com/s0l09FGr6U— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 8, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Tom Allen is open to change this offseason. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 5-2 loss to Kentucky. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana is doing its homework on 2020 target Trey Galloway. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's loss to Kentucky. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles video of 2021 target Khristian Lander's performances so far this spring. -- Link
