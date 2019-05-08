Should be a good non-conference event for Indiana. #iubb https://t.co/o8j3irYQ3p

Some background on this: IU was originally scheduled to play in this event last season against UNC. When the Heels decided not to participate, IU did likewise, but behind the scenes left open the possibility of playing in it in ‘19-‘20. And so Hoosiers are. #iubb https://t.co/btQ67NLgOC

First pitch swinging for @jakesb44 gets a run on the board. pic.twitter.com/s0l09FGr6U

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Tom Allen is open to change this offseason. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 5-2 loss to Kentucky. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana is doing its homework on 2020 target Trey Galloway. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's loss to Kentucky. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles video of 2021 target Khristian Lander's performances so far this spring. -- Link