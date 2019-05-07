News More News
Indiana Basketball To Play In 2019 Jimmy V Classic

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers are reportedly headed to New York for this year's Jimmy V Classic. (Mike Carter / USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana will be among the teams competing in this year's Jimmy V Classic, according to a report from CBS' Jon Rothstein.

The Hoosiers will join Louisville, Texas Tech and UConn at Madison Square Garden in December. Official matchups will be announced at a later date.

This will be Indiana's fourth appearance in the event. It beat North Carolina 82-73 in 1999, defeated Pittsburgh 74-64 in 2009 and lost to Louisville 94-74 in 2014. IU was reportedly set to play West Virginia in last year's event, but that never materialized.

According to the event's website, the Jimmy V Classic showcases "top college basketball programs on ESPN and will conclude Jimmy V Week, a week-long initiative across multiple ESPN platforms and programs featuring special content to help raise funds for cancer research." Since 1993, the Jimmy V Foundation has raised more than $150 million toward cancer research grants nationwide.

{{ article.author_name }}