In this week's Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans gets the latest on five-star Jaden McDaniels, checks in on the recruitment of Bryce Thompson, dives into Indiana's hunt for guards in the 2020 class and more.

What are you hearing on the Jaden McDaniels recruitment rumors — Troy Sorkness (@sorkness_troy) May 5, 2019

Jaden McDaniels (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

It does look as if Jaden McDaniels is much closer to a college decision than it seemed two weeks ago. Down to a final five of Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington, McDaniels' recruitment looks like more of a two-horse race between the Wildcats and Huskies. Word was that the Wildcats had taken the lead with McDaniels last week and that coaching staffs from Kentucky and Washington were in to see the five-star. The feel now is that the Huskies have made up some of the ground that they had lost and thus, made it a neck-and-neck battle. No one is sure what McDaniels' timetable is for a decision. He could announce a commitment tomorrow or put things off until later this summer. Either way, this is a serious battle between the hometown school and the blue blood Wildcats.

UNC recently offered Bryce Thompson. Does Coach Robinson's relationship with the family give them a strong in? — Chuck Sebastian (@ncncblue) May 5, 2019

Yes, North Carolina does have a good chance with Bryce Thompson. Tar Heels assistant Steve Robinson coached Thompson’s father, Rod, for two years at Tulsa, so their past background and rapport definitely makes North Carolina a legitimate suitor, but it will not automatically lead to a commitment. Thompson saw his recruitment explode last week with offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Texas and North Carolina. However, Kansas offered last spring and it does help that the Jayhawks are coached by Bill Self, who coached Thompson’s father at Tulsa for his final year at the program. Tennessee is a sneaky suitor thanks to the recent hiring of Kim English, who recruited Thompson at Colorado. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and a bevy of others are also in the mix. Thompson told Rivals.com that he will not make a rush decision which could be beneficial for the Tar Heels, giving North Carolina ample time to make up ground on the rest of the field.

Does Indiana recruit more guards in 2020 considering the likely decision of Quinones to Memphis? #TwitterTuesday — Zschank (@shankthetank2) May 5, 2019

How would you grade the job Nate Oats has done at Alabama so far? He’s pulled Kira Lewis/John Petty out of the portal, landed Raymond Hawkins/Beetle Bolden (may add one or two more), & has been more aggressive than any Bama staff in recent memory on the recruiting trail — Andrew (@aterry65) May 5, 2019

