Indiana signees and targets ranked in updated Rivals150
Both of Indiana's 2019 signees finished inside the Rivals150 and two more targets are currently ranked in the top 100.
Scroll below to see where all four players finished in the finals Rivals150 for the 2019 class, followed by their previous ranking and statistics.
Indiana Signees
New Ranking: No. 138 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 137
Shift: Down one spot
Senior Season Stats: 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game
New Ranking: No. 35 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 20 player nationally
Shift: Down 15 spots
Senior Season Stats: 22 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game
Indiana Targets
New Ranking: No. 48 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 44 player nationally
Shift: Down four spots
2018 AAU Stats: 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 44.1 percent from 3-point range
New Ranking: No. 16 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 19 player nationally
Shift: Up three spots
2018 AAU Stats: 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game
----
