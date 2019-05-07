News More News
basketball

Indiana signees and targets ranked in updated Rivals150

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Armaan Franklin (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Both of Indiana's 2019 signees finished inside the Rivals150 and two more targets are currently ranked in the top 100.

Scroll below to see where all four players finished in the finals Rivals150 for the 2019 class, followed by their previous ranking and statistics.

Indiana Signees

New Ranking: No. 138 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 137

Shift: Down one spot

Senior Season Stats: 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game

New Ranking: No. 35 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 20 player nationally

Shift: Down 15 spots

Senior Season Stats: 22 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game

Indiana Targets

New Ranking: No. 48 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 44 player nationally

Shift: Down four spots

2018 AAU Stats: 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 44.1 percent from 3-point range

New Ranking: No. 16 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 19 player nationally

Shift: Up three spots

2018 AAU Stats: 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game

----

