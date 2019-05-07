CINCINNATI - Indiana football is no stranger to the state of Ohio, having consistently incorporated it into its Midwest recruiting footprint. One Ohio prospect on the Hoosiers' radar is 2020 3-star wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee.

"It's been good," Blankumsee told TheHoosier.com at the April 29 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "I've been hearing from them lately. We talk every day, almost every other day. It's been consistent."