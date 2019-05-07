• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 21.7 points on 46 percent shooting from the floor and 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in 40.6 minutes as a starter for the fourth-seeded Rockets, helping them even their Western Conference semifinals best-of-seven series with the top-seeded Golden State Warriors at 2-2.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Remains out indefinitely after undergoing emergency appendectomy on April 11 after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters on April 30. Anunoby told The Athletic's Blake Murphy "I think we're a long, long ways away" that same day.