News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 12:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosiers In The Pros: April 30-May 6

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Meyqhossbljr3adroldc
Former IU All-American Eric Gordon helped the Houston Rockets tie their Western Conference semifinals series with the Golden State Warriors at 2-2. (Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports)

NBA

Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 21.7 points on 46 percent shooting from the floor and 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in 40.6 minutes as a starter for the fourth-seeded Rockets, helping them even their Western Conference semifinals best-of-seven series with the top-seeded Golden State Warriors at 2-2.

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Remains out indefinitely after undergoing emergency appendectomy on April 11 after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters on April 30. Anunoby told The Athletic's Blake Murphy "I think we're a long, long ways away" that same day.

NFL 

• Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard was among this past weekend's graduates.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}