Hoosier Daily: June 24

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Mike Carter/USA Today Sports)

Headlines

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star takes a look at 2022 IU basketball target Jalen Washington. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the relationship between IU football players Gary Cooper and Jeramy Passmore. -- Link

Wallace also says IU women's soccer has added a transfer from the University of Dayton. -- Link

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com says a former Pro Bowl RB ranks former Hoosier Jordan Howard ahead of David Johnson as a RB. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}