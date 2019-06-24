Hoosier Daily: June 24
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Tight End Gary Cooper
Indiana Hoosiers land commitment from Lemuel Neely-Watley
2020 4-Star WR Christian Fitzpatrick Recaps Unofficial Visit To IU
2020 Georgia QB Dexter Williams Commits To Indiana
2020 Florida DT JeJuan Sparks Has 'Great' Official Visit To Indiana
Family Feel Stands Out To 2020 3-Star ATH Tyler Scott On Official Visit
Committed to............ #LEO 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9zSefmlicu— Dexter Williams (@dex9will) June 23, 2019
#LEO 🧟♂️🔴 pic.twitter.com/JrdWZwNMir— Lemuel watley (@LWN_11) June 23, 2019
Let’s Go.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/5yAFQ53n5b— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 23, 2019
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star takes a look at 2022 IU basketball target Jalen Washington. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the relationship between IU football players Gary Cooper and Jeramy Passmore. -- Link
Wallace also says IU women's soccer has added a transfer from the University of Dayton. -- Link
Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com says a former Pro Bowl RB ranks former Hoosier Jordan Howard ahead of David Johnson as a RB. -- Link
