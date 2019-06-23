A consistent theme in many recruits' impressions of Indiana is the family atmosphere created by the program. That was no different for 2020 3-star Ohio athlete Tyler Scott, who said that aspect stood out the most from his official visit to campus this weekend.

"One thing that Coach (Tom) Allen preaches is family, and you can just really tell that's important to him and that's important to the program and that's what fuels the program and what he's trying to build," Scott told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "Their kids were around all week, the coaches' kids, the players. It was just a family-type atmosphere."