Class of 2020 4-star wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick was on campus Saturday for an unofficial visit to Indiana. The visit left a positive impression, led by the straightforwardness of the Hoosier coaching staff.

"I just really felt like they were being very up forward and honest with how they plan to use me," Fitzpatrick told TheHoosier.com. "There wasn't no smoke and mirrors or anything, it was real."