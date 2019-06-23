Indiana freshman tight end Gary Cooper met with the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon to talk about his mindset heading into the fall, the transition from high school to college and more.

Watch his full comments in the embedded media player above, with a complete transcript available below.

First couple weeks here, how's it gone for you?

"It's gone great. My first week, I was just getting adjusted to the workouts and how everything goes. But now I feel like I've been on the team for already 2-3 months. I feel like I'm already adjusted. I feel like everything's flowing good."

What's been the toughest part about the workouts? I'm guessing it's a step up from what you did in high school?

"Yeah, it's a real big step from high school. The weight room is just more – Coach (Dave) Ballou, he bring it everyday, like non-stop. You're working 24/7, when you're done with this, you're on the to the next. It's just great work."

Doing some 7-on-7s, how's it been getting out working with the quarterbacks, the other skill guys? Are you starting to get the offense down a little bit? As much as they can tell you and you can learn on your own.

"It's been great. Working with Peyton and Mike, all them, they've been talking to me, helping me with the plays. I love the way they move, the way they pass, all that. It's been great."

How much has it helped being able to get acclimated and go through this experience with a high school teammate in Jeramy (Passmore)?

"It's been great. I'm good. I don't even know how to explain it."

What you have you told people back home about Bloomington?

"I told a couple friends on my high school football team that are seniors now that it's hard, so that they come with the right mindset because college is tough, but Indiana's a great place. Bloomington is a great place. The weight room, they make you work all day, 24/7. The running is tough, but you're all going to be good. It's all mental."

What's the toughest running you have to do?

"It's not really tough, but it's more like – I don't really know how to explain it."

Like hills, or sprints?

"Like springs, but it's not just sprints. We've got to do more within the sprints. I don't know how to explain it."

Coach Allen mentioned you as guy that he thinks could be on the field this year and help him out on offense. Is that your mindset going in, that you'll play right away?

"I'm really focused on, right now, learning the plays, trying to get better, learning the formations. I'm trying to get on the field this year."