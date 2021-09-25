Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Western Kentucky

Indiana goes on the road for the second time this season, facing off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Indiana is coming off of a 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati at home and sit at 1-2 on the season, both losses coming to ranked teams.

Western Kentucky is 1-1 and had an early season bye last week. Its sole loss came to Army two weeks ago.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET on CBS Sports Network.