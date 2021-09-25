Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Western Kentucky
Indiana goes on the road for the second time this season, facing off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Indiana is coming off of a 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati at home and sit at 1-2 on the season, both losses coming to ranked teams.
Western Kentucky is 1-1 and had an early season bye last week. Its sole loss came to Army two weeks ago.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET on CBS Sports Network.
A Look At Western Kentucky:
A Look At The Matchup:
Three keys to an Indiana win over Western Kentucky (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Cincinnati, looks ahead to Western Kentucky (FREE)
Game Preview: Indiana looks to get to .500 with win over Western Kentucky (FREE)
Other Storylines:
Tight end room providing recent spark for Hoosiers' offense (PREM)
WATCH: Nick Sheridan discusses offense through three weeks (FREE)
----
