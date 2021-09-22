Tight end room providing recent spark for Hoosiers' offense

There haven't been many bright spots in the Indiana offense through three games this season, but one that is coming along nicely has been the tight ends.

Led by one of Indiana's team captains Peyton Hendershot, IU has started to get some production out of that unit recently.

For Michael Penix, Hendershot used to be one of his favorite targets and safety blankets. With the lack of explosive plays downfield this season, Hendershot and the rest of the IU tight ends could provide a boost for the lackluster offensive unit.

"I love that (tight end) room. They're guys we can count on. We trust them. They've shown they can make plays," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "The tight end is a huge part of our offense. I want it to be. I'm not bashful about telling our guys that. I know what that does to a defense and how that affects the run support."