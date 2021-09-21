WATCH: Nick Sheridan discusses offense through first three weeks
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan discusses the performance against Cincinnati, Michael Penix and offensive progression through three weeks.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.