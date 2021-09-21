 TheHoosier - WATCH: Nick Sheridan discusses offense through first three weeks
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 12:27:27 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Nick Sheridan discusses offense through first three weeks

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan discusses the performance against Cincinnati, Michael Penix and offensive progression through three weeks.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

----

