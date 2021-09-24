Game Preview: Indiana seeks to reach .500 with win over Western Kentucky

Indiana, now 1-2 after suffering its second loss of the season to No. 8 Cincinnati, will travel to face Western Kentucky University in the fourth week of the season.

IU has a three-game winning streak against Western Kentucky, starting when the two programs met in 2008. The last matchup resulted in a narrow 38-35 Hoosiers victory at home in 2015.

Western Kentucky is 1-1 this season, defeating Tenessee Martin 59-21 their first week and losing 38-35 to Army the following week.

The Hilltoppers averaged 456.50 passing yards in their first two games, with 12.01 yards per attempt. Quarterback Bailey Zappe has thrown for 859 yards thus far with 10 touchdowns.

However, the team’s run game is yet to be established, with the team totaling only 151 yards — one yard shy of IU's rushing total in the Cincinnati game alone.

IU head coach Tom Allen recognized Western Kentucky's solid passing ability in a press conference earlier this week.

"Number one passing offense in the country right now, number one in 3rd downs, as well, and those two kind of go together," Allen said. "They throw the ball as well as anybody in this country right now, and a very talented quarterback, receiver corps, new offensive coordinator, and very athletic on defense."

Unlike Western Kentucky, IU has a quarterback dilemma on its hands. Some fans called for Allen to start backup quarterback Jack Tuttle after Michael Penix Jr. had another three-interception performance, but Allen cleared up any concerns about benching Penix during his press conference.

"Michael Penix is our starting quarterback and I believe in him with 100 percent of my heart and know that our team feels the same way," Allen said.

As for the team’s run game, Stephen Carr had little impact last weekend against Cincinnati before being taken out of the game late in the third quarter. He finished with 52 rushing yards on 21 attempts, averaging 2.5 yards per carry, similar to when he faced then-No. 18 Iowa.

Carr could be the key to success, like when IU defeated the University of Idaho 56-14 in the second week and he led the offense in yards. His part in the upcoming game will be crucial in IU’s success.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan also effectively used wide receiver D.J. Matthews in specifically designed plays against Cincinnati, with Matthews gaining 28 yards on two attempts. Sheridan may be able to continue using Matthews to enhance the run game.

"Some of the misdirection type plays were productive and good for our offense," Sheridan said. "You're always trying to find the spots and the schemes to try to get your best players the ball; D.J. is certainly one of them. He provides a spark and an energy."

Army rushed for 339 yards when it defeated Western Kentucky and if the Hoosiers can establish the run game, it will create a dual-threat between the passing and running game, keeping the defense on its toes.