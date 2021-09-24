Staff Picks: Indiana vs Western Kentucky

Indiana gets back on the field after a disappointing loss at home to No. 8 Cincinnati. Now, it's a week four opponent in Western Kentucky. Indiana comes in at 1-2 while WKU sits at 1-1 after an early season bye. Kick is set for 8:00 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

With Indiana standing at 1-2 and many teams in the Big Ten seemingly elevating their level of play it's time to start counting wins for Bowl eligibility. While Western Kentucky does not normally strike fear in the hearts a football programs the hilltoppers are playing well and like to score and have Indiana in the rare position of playing a non-conference road game. Indiana's defense has looked good in all three games with the exception of the collapse after Michael McFadden was disqualified last week. They will have to continue that because nothing offensively has shown me much improvement by the Hoosiers. They just have to take care of the ball and not make mistakes and they should win this game. Prediction: Indiana 45, Western Kentucky 31

Alec Lasley

Indiana has yet to hit its stride and continues to look anything but the team expected at the start of the season. I think that changes this weekend. WKU doesn't have a strong defense and if there is any time that IU needs that, it's this week. Look for Stephen Carr to have a big game and open things up for the passing game - finally. Between finding a groove offensively and the defense having its best game yet, look for the Hoosiers to feel good going into next week. Prediction: Indiana 38, Western Kentucky 21

Matt Byrne

Indiana's offense has been more unpredictable than the defense but still scored three touchdowns against a tough Cincinnati defense, with opportunities to score more. Therefore, I believe the Hoosiers shouldn't have much trouble scoring around four touchdowns or more against Western Kentucky. IU's defense is strong but faltered against Cincinnati after Micah McFadden was ejected via a targeting call. However, this season, the defense has proved strong enough to withstand quarterback Bailey Zeppe and his receiving core. Still, like my prediction against Cincinnati, the opposing offense will be able to score a few touchdowns and put up a fight. Prediction: Indiana 31, Western Kentucky 21

Keegan Nickoson

I think the defense is going to be playing really motivated after Saturday. The Hoosiers will have two takeaways on defense and have a great day against the run. The Hilltoppers offense will still have some success through the air due to pure volume (they might have 40-50 passing attempts). I also think Coach Sheridan is going to try to have Michael Penix let it fly to try to regain his confidence. Penix will have 200+ passing yards, 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. Prediction: Indiana 35, Western Kentucky 17

Trevor Gersmehl

Will it be a when it rains it pours situation? Or will the Hoosiers get back on track? Either way, they’re probably coming away with a victory against Western Kentucky, but the way the Hoosiers play will be indicative of what to expect in the coming weeks. It will be absolutely crucial for Michael Penix Jr. to get in a good rhythm this game. He performed poorly against Cincinnati after limited throws against Idaho. I’d hope Penix gets to really sling it this game, with upwards of 30 throws to try and get on track before Big Ten play. Prediction: Indiana 27, Western Kentucky 21

John Alden