Three keys to an Indiana win over Western Kentucky

The Indiana Hoosiers football team is sitting on a 1-2 record after a tough stretch to open up the season, including last week’s loss to an 8th-ranked Cincinnati team

Now they have to go on the road for their final non-conference matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Power 5 programs typically don’t have road games against opponents from the Group of 5, but Indiana finds themselves in that situation this weekend against a team hungry for a signature victory.

The Hilltoppers are 1-1 on the year and are coming off an early season bye week after starting 2021 off with a win over Tennessee-Martin and a close loss to Army.

The Hoosiers are currently nine point favorites to win, but would certainly like to win more convincingly after some early season struggles.

Here are three things Indiana needs to do in order to defeat Western Kentucky on Saturday.